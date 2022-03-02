Rifaqatullah Razarwal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa journalists have termed the amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Ordinance (PECA) 2022 as inhuman and an attack on freedom of expression. They demanded the government to scrap the amendments and implement the laws enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

A large number of journalists protested under the banner of Khyber Union or Journalists (KhUJ) and Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday and termed the ordinance as black law.

Under the amended version of PECA 2016, defamation suit couple be filed under section 20. Earlier this offense was bailable; however, in the amended law it has been non bailable. Besides defamation has also been categorized as criminal offense and it will carry imprisonment up to five years. KhUJ president Nasir Hussain told TNN that Prime Minister Imran Khan was strongly opposed to this legislation when he was in opposition. Mr Hussain said that the premier had also promised this law after coming into power. However, he regretted that Mr Khan government after amending this legislation, declared civil matters as criminal one. Besides, he added that the entire nation including journalists’ community was against fake news. Mr Hussain said that fake news was not yet defined in law.

“The question which now arises is who will define the fake news,” he said

He questioned whether it was government or institutions that were going to define fake news. Mr Hussain feared that the government can declare critical news as fake; therefore, journalists were not ready to accept it.

He said that if government takes some citizen’s comment as fake news, then it can keep him/her behind bars for six months. However, Mr Hussain said that in case six months after the arrest it was determined that the comment was not fake; then, who his lost time will be compensated for.

Human rights organizations have asked govt to repeal the PECA Ordinance

On the other hand, international human rights watchdogs including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have also called on the government to repeal the law. They said the legislation was tantamount to stifling human rights and freedom of expression.

Both human rights groups called on the Pakistani government to abolish the PECA amendments and make changes to it in accordance with international human rights law.

On the other hand, Shams Mohmand, a senior journalist termed the ordinance as an authoritarian law. He said that the purpose of amending the law through an ordinance in the presence of Parliament was tantamount to stifling journalists and the public.

Mr Mohmand said that not only journalists but also all democratic forces of the country, civil society, coalition parties of the government and the judiciary have declared it unconstitutional. “We will not let it go so easily,” he said.

“Government ministers and advisers themselves were busy spreading fake news. They have been given the task of spreading fake news only except the ministry,” h he said.

Besides, he said that the Islamabad High Court also declared it a black law in its February 23 judgment. Mr Mohmand said that during the hearing the court also barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from making arrests under the ordinance.

He said that the court also declared in case of any action under the ordinance, FIA chief will be held responsible.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the nation on TV on February 28, had defended the PECA Ordinance. The premier said that the government wanted to curb the ‘filth’ spreading on social media through this law.

Besides, the Joint Action Committee of Journalists has met the leaders of PML-N, Jamaat-e-Islami and the ruling coalition partners Pakistan Muslim League-Q and MQM (Pakistan). All the parties have also termed the ordinance as unconstitutional.