A total of 2,032 candidates have been elected unopposed in the upcoming local bodies in the province.

Elections in 17 districts of the province are scheduled for December 19.

Breakdown of those elected unopposed showed that 275 candidates were elected on general seats, 876 on women seats, 285 on peasant, 500 on youths and 154 on youths seats.

In provincial capital, a total of 62 candidates were elected unopposed on general seats and 145 on women seats. Besides, 105 were elected unopposed on peasant seats and 45 on minority seats.

In Nowshera district, 12 candidates on general and 45 others were women seats were elected without contest. Similarly, 19 candidates on peasant seats, 34 on youths and 11 others on minorities seats were elected unopposed from the district.

Besides in Khyber district 24 candidates on general seats, 51 on women, 18 peasant, youth 30 and 12 on minority seats were elected uncontested.

Similarly, in Mohmand district 15 women, five youth and a peasant candidates were elected unopposed.

Meanwhile in Mardan, nine candidates were won general seats uncontested. Besides, 99 women, 38 peasants, 68 youth and 15 minority candidates were also elected unopposed from Mardan.

Swabi district elected unopposed 18 general councilors, 84 women, pesant 40, youth 57 and two minority candidates.

Kohat district, meanwhile, elected unopposed six general councilors, 61 women, eight peasants 23 youths and 10 minority candidates.

Karak district, on the other hand, elected nine women councilors, two minorities and a youth candidate unopposed.

Hangu district elected 14 general councilors, 24 women, 16 peasants a minority candidate unopposed. Bannu district elected three general councilors, 22 women, five women, 11 youth and seven minority candidates unopposed.

Lakki Marwat district elected 11 women, three peasants and five on minority seats without a contest.

Dera Ismail Khan district also elected 12 general councilors, 53 women, 12 peasants, 28 youths and 13 minority candidates without elections.

Tank district elected 18 general councilors, 26 women, 13 peasants, 20 youths and three minority candidates were elected unopposed.

Haripur district elected 18 general councilors, 78 women, 14 peasants, 50 youths and four minority candidates without a contest.

Buner district elected three general councilors, 53 women, three peasants, five youths and 13 minority candidates unopposed.

Bajaur district for its part elected nine general councilors, 33 women, three peasants, five youth and two minority candidates were unopposed.