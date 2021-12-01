District Returning Officer has declared 51 candidates elected unopposed from the Bajaur in the upcoming local bodies polls.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) data showed that Jamaat Islami (JI) has grabbed highest number of 19 seats from the district.

Among the 19 seats JI has won, 15 are women and two minority councilor’s seats.

ECP said that 51 candidates were elected unopposed after no one filed nomination papers against them. The commission said highest numbers of 32 candidates were elected unopposed on women seats.

JI grabbed highest number of 15 women seats while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) four, ruling Pakistan Tehrik Insaf three, Awami National Party and Pakistan Peoples Party one seat each.

Independents managed to win the remaining eight seats.

Besides, on general seats, nine candidates in three village councils elected unopposed.

Independent managed to win highest number of five general councilor seats. Besides, ruling PTI won two and JI and JUIF grabbed one seat each.

JI candidates also won two minority seats unopposed. Beides, five candidates on youth councilors’ seats also elected unopposed.

Two of the winners belonged to JUIF while three independent also elected unopposed.

On kisan seats, three including two independents and a JI candidate were elected unopposed.