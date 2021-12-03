Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers and two ministers for violating election code of conduct.

ECP on Friday issued notices to the chief minister Mahmood Khan and provincial ministers Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash.

On the other hand, Gohar Khan, a lawyer for the chief minister denied any violation of code of conduct. He said that Shuakat Yousfazai was not even present in the public meeting pointed out by the ECP.

Separately, ECP has also directed a communication and works department official to appear before it. The order was issued after a video of government machinery being used to promote PTI candidates on the University Road.

ECP said that in the video, some people were seen installing PTI flags with the help of C&W department crane.