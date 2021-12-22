Abdul Sattar Mohmand

Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam have dominated the local bodies’ elections in the Mardan district.

Out of five tehsils of province’s second largest city, ANP has won two including the city mayor while remaining three seats of tehsil chairman have gone to JUIF.

For its part, the ruling Pakistan Tehrik Insaf has failed to grab any tehsil chairman seat.

ANP Himayatullah Mayar has won the elections for the mayor of Mardan city. Mr Mayar has polled 56,458 votes against his closest rival JUIF Haji Amanat Shah. Mr Shah managed to poll 49,938 votes.

Meanwhile on Takhta Bhai tehsil seat, JUIF Muhammad Saeed has secured 45,881 votes to beat PMLN Mumtaz Ali Khan. Mr Mumtaz polled 33,713 votes. On the other hand, PTI Muhammad Khawar Mohmand managed to secure 21,327 votes and came third.

JUIF Hammadullah Yousafzai won the Katlang tehsil chairman seat. Mr Yousafzai polled 30, 474 votes against ANP’s Fazl Rehman. Mr Rehman secured 18,186 votes while PTI came third in the contest.

Besides, JUIF Maulana Mubarak Ahmed won the contest for Rustam teshil chairman. Maulana Ahmed polled 16,887 votes against his closest rival PTI Muzaffar Shah. Mr Shah secured 12,482 votes.

ANP’s Bakhtawar Khan won the chairman seat of Ghari Kapura tehsil of Mardan. His closest rival, JUIF Muhammad Ayaz polled 17,333 votes.

A total of 520,560 voters cast their votes in the election of mayor and tehsil chairman polls in Mardan. However, 42,228 votes were rejected out of total votes. Though polling has held for 231 village and neighborhood councils of the districts; however, their results are still awaited.