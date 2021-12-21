In a major setback, ruling Pakistan Tehirk Insaf (PTI) has all lost contest for four seats of mayor in the local bodies’ elections that took place on Sunday.

Unofficial results showed that in provincial capital Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) candidate was leading against PTI candidate with over 11,000 votes. JUIF Haji Zubair Ali has secured more than 62,388 votes. His closest rival PTI Rizwan Bangash has polled over 50,659 votes.

However, Election Commission of Pakistan has delayed announcement of results of Peshawar mayor election due to non-polling on some polling stations.

JUIF has also won the election of the Bannu mayor. In Bannu, JUIF Irfan Durrani has polled 59,844 votes while PTI Iqbal Jadoon stood runner up with 47,398 votes.

In the polls of Kohat mayor seat, JUIF Sher Zaman has won the polls after securing highest number of 34,434 votes. HIs closet rival, independent candidate Shafiullah Jan managed to poll 25,793 polls. Ruling PTI came third in the contest for Kohat mayor.

On the other hand, Awami National Party has won the mayoral polls in province’s second largest city Mardan. ANP’s candidate Himayatullah Mayar polled 54464 votes. JUIF Amanat Shah Haqqani stood runner up with 49,990 votes. PTI candidate Lakkhkar Khan polled only over 30,000 votes.