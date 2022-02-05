Usman Danish

Following the orders of the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad bench’s directions, provincial election commission has suspended the process for second phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies’ polls.

Second phase of the KP LG polls were scheduled for March 27.

ECP decision came in the aftermath of PHC’s Abbottabad verdict dating February 1, which has set aside the commission schedule for holding of the polls issued on January 20.

“Under these circumstances, we are of the view that a fair, free and transparent election is not possible in the aforementioned areas,” the court order said. The order said that court was setting aside the ECP’s January 20 notification and directing the Chief Election Commissioner to reschedule the elections after Ramadhan 2022 or as and when the weather was normalized.

The court ruled that the election could not be held in March due to cold weather and snowfall in mountainous areas. “Provincial government and the met department also issued a letter to the ECP in this regard,” the bench noted. It said that despite the report of the provincial government and the met department, ECP did not take any decisive action. The court ruled that the ECP had failed in its duty in this regard.

JI’s to challenge the order to delay polls

Jamaat Islami’s senior leader Inayatullah Khan told TNN that the decision of the bench verdict was violation of the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding local bodies’ polls. He said that the ECP has released the polls schedule in the light of the apex court’s decision.

Mr Khan said that his party will challenge this verdict in the Supreme Court. He said that it was not correct to say that elections were not possible in March due to cold and snowfall.

“Earlier elections in the province were held in December and this decision was result of an engineered provincial government petition,” he said.

He said that KP government was trying to run away from the polls.

Mr Khan said that KP government has released billions of rupees to tehsil municipal administrations and district administrations to influence the election. However, he said that ECP has banned the use of funds after issuing polls schedule.

On the other hand, Syed Ghufranullah Shah, a PHC lawyer hailing from Chitral said that it was ECP mandate to hold polls.

Mr Shah said that the bench has suspended the notification of ECP for holding the polls.

He said that weather was not so bad in the month of March to make it impossible to hold polls.

However, he said that it was not clear why the court has postponed the election for the second phase. Mr Shah added that elections were possible in Chitral on March 27; however, turn out would be lower as many people have gone to down country in winters.