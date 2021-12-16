Election Commission of Pakistan has imposed Rs 30,000 fine on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for social welfare Anwar Zeb Khan for violating elections code of conduct.

District Monitoring Officer Bajaur Fazal Hakim said that an elected representative or minister could not take part in election campaign under the rules.

ECP official has also directed the minister to pay the fine by December 18. The commission warned the minister to pay the fine on time and avoid further violation of election rules. It said that future violation of rules may lead to his disqualification.

ECP had also issued notices to the other Bajaur MPA Ajmal Khan for violating election code of conduct. However, the lawmaker has submitted his apology to the court. ECP has warned the MPA to not to violate election code of conduct.

Earlier PPP leader Syed Bakht Zada Jan had approached ECP against the minister and MPA for taking part in election campaigning.

Separately, Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) MPa Ikhtiar Wali has also approached the ECP against federal defense minister Pervez Khattak.

Mr Wali has prayed the ECP to disqualify Mr Khattak for violating election code of conduct.

He said that the federal minister has lodged himself in a house located in Nowshera tehsil. Mr Wali accused the Mr Khattak of pressurizing voters for vote for his son. Mr Khattak’s son is contesting elections for tehsil chairman election in Nowshera.