Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has acknowledged its defeat in the local bodies’ polls that took place on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, KP minister for labor, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that price hike led to his party’s defeat in the LB polls.

However, Mr Khan hoped that the prices will come down over past two to three months.

KP minister for food Muhammad Atif Khan also blamed the inflation for the loss of his party candidates.

On the other hand, Mr Yousafzai said that it was good that the opposition has won elections. “They claim rigging in every poll they lose,” Mr Yousfzai said.

Of the four cities of the province, where polls to elect have been held, Jamiat Ulema Islam has won Kohat and Awami National Party remained triumphant in Mardan. Ruling PTI candidates were also trailing behind in remaining two mayoral polls.

JUIF candidates were leading on tehsil chairman seats in 19 districts, while PTI was second with 15 seats. Independents on the other hand were leading on 12 seats and ANP on eight tehsil seats.