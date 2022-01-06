Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has confirmed detection of six cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the province.

Earlier on Wednesday, health department has reported province’s first case of the Omicron variant in a patient from Manshera. In addition to this, five cases were reported from provincial capital.

Health official said that the patient from Manshera was in quarantine, while those from Peshawar were admitted to hospitals.

The officials said that in Peshawar, one patient was admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex and four others to the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Director General Health KP Dr Niaz said that these patients have tested positive for Omicron variant.

We are collecting more details about the patients, he said.

Dr Niaz said that the Omicron variant was not much deadly due to low ratio of deaths resulting from the virus.