Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace has setup a special desk and helpline to address women grievances regarding harassment and property related issues.

The woman may now dial helpline number 1083 in case of denial of property rights and harassment. The ombudsperson will provide them a government lawyer.

KP Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz said that helpline has been setup to help the women who cannot hire a lawyer. Ms Naz said that ombudsperson office will provide such women will with lawyer.

She said that they were also launching a mobile app for ease of women.

Besides, a special legal desk at the ombudsperson office provides guidance to women in different cases.