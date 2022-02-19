Young doctors working in Covid-19 wards across the province boycotted their duties in protest against payment of allowances from Saturday.

Young Doctors Association’s spokesperson Dr Faisal Khan said that doctors working with Covid-19 rapid response teams have boycotted their duties. Dr Khan said that boycott was in protest against the non-payment of allowances to doctors who were treating Covid-19 patients.

He said that from Saturday onwards, doctors will not perform Covid-19 related duties in province’s hospital till the release of funds. Besides, he accused the director general health and his staff for obstructing the release of fund to the doctors.

On the other hand, Dr Shams Wazir, a YDA leader told TNN that a meeting on Friday discussed the allowance and other issues of doctors.

Besides, Dr Wazir said that doctors were performing extra duties in pandemic without health consequences into account. He said that government has promised to give them allowances for extra duties. However, he said that they have yet to receive these allowances. “We have boycotted Covid-19 duties while continue to perform other duties,” he said.

Dr Wazir said that there was at every tehsil level, there was rapid response cell working to fight the pandemic. Besides, 1,000 young doctors were performing Covid-19 duties.

“Usually doctors work 36 to 40 hours a week; however, in the pandemic, we are on round the clock duty,” he said.

Besides, he said that in Covid-19 duties they were also always at risk of contracting the highly virulent virus.

“Despite this, we have been denied of our allowances for past 13 months,” Dr Wazir added.