Waqasur Rehman

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), one of the largest public sectors health facilities of provincial capital, has its MRI machine lying dysfunctional for past many months.

Thousands of patients from across the province and beyond visit the health facility. Reports regarding the dysfunctional MRI machine at the health facility are circulating in the media for past many months. The patients complain that they are referred to other health facilities for getting their MRI done on daily basis, causing problems for both the patients and their attendants.

However, hospital administration confirmed that the said machine is dysfunctional for since February last year and they were referring patients to Hayatabad Medical Complex and Lady Reading Hospital.

Sajjad Khan, manger media at the KTH told TNN that they were striving to provide all kinds of facilities to their patients. He said that the KTH was one of the largest hospitals of the province.

Mr Sajjad said that the machinery of the hospital was procured from endowment fund; however, due to the pandemic, the endowment fund allocation was used for various charitable works including relief package for the doctors who lost their lives due to pandemic. He said that health department has allocated for purchase of MRI machine for the health facility.

“New MRI machine will be installed during this month and all necessary steps have been taken in this regard,” he said.