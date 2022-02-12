Khalida Niaz

Laila Gul, a resident of Nadan Sheheed killay area of Nowshera district is a creative design trainer with a local firm training people in eCommerce. She is among the first women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to work for e-commerce giant Amazon.

Laila, 24, started working for a private company in Peshawar two years ago.

Laila holds a bachelors degree in software engineering and working on Amazon for past two years.

She told TNN that at first it appeared very difficult to work in this field but now it is a lot of fun to hunt on Amazon and learn new things every day. ۔

“We have no shortage of talent in girls, but family members also do not allow girls to work with males,” she said. On the other hand, Ms Gul said that girls receive engineering and science education, but never join any field. “Thus they even do not know possibilities their degrees offered to them,” she said.

Besides, she said that transport was also an important issue, which was limiting girl’s opportunities.

“Women are underrepresented in the field of science and technology in Pakistan because male do not allow them to come work,” she said. Besides, science related field is considered good for females, she added.

How to work on Amazon?

She said that Amazon was an e-commerce platform where products are bought and sold. “First of all, you have to create an account with your Pakistani details,” she said. Ms Gul said that after creating an account, one has to hunt the product. Besides, one has to see which product was the best, details of its sales and less competition to source the product so that one can get cheap rate as compared to Ali Baba and other companies.

The less is the price, the more one can benefit from it,” she said.

Ms Gul said that after sourcing the product, it was listed on Amazon. “After the listing, one has to make a shipment and ask for the inventory from the relevant company,” she said.

She said that before the product goes live, one have to put listings, pictures and also make title. After this one can rank the product, get reviews from people and then can see its sale on a daily basis.

International Women Day in Science

It is worth mentioning here that the International Women’s Day in Science and Technology is being observed all over the world including Pakistan with the main objective of highlighting the importance of women’s participation in these fields and highlighting their issues.

United Nations has included measures to eliminate gender discrimination against women in science by 2030. According to a Dawn report, 30pc of the world’s women are involved in research in various fields of science.

Amazon is one of the largest and most important technology companies in the world, Amazon added Pakistan to its sellers list in May 2021, after which Pakistanis can also sell their products on Amazon.

Talking about her difficulties, Ms Gul said that she faces difficulties in coming and going as her office is far away from home. However, Ms Gul said that she wants to go ahead despite the difficulties in Amazon field because after learning this anyone can easily earn good money even sitting at home.

3,000 women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get digital skills

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has also launched a project “Inclusion of Women in the Digital Economy” to train 3,000 women in the province in digital marketing, graphic designing, wordpress designing, content writing and digital productivity tools.

Nadia Khan, who works for the directorate of science and technology, said that there was no data on women working in science and technology in the province. She said that having this data was very necessary for making policy and planning.

She said that the data will also help in ending sexual based discrimination.

There are no women role models in science and technology

Ms Khan said that there were no female role models in science and technology in KP to encourage others girls to join these fields.

She said that due to traditional thinking, women do not join these fields field. “There are less women study science and technology subjects even at university and college level,” she said. Ms Khan said that even those who get degrees in science subjects are not encouraged to join practical field.

She said though there are many girls study medicines; however, when they marry, only a few of them work in the field.

Ms Khan said that there was urgent need to change the thinking that women should not join science and technology related fields.