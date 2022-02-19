Misbahuddin Utmani

A jirga in Alimano Killay area of Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur district announced complete ban on the music in the village.

The jirga met on Friday with about 130 villagers in attendance and unanimously decided to ban holding of musical events in the village. Besides, the jirga also decided to impose ban on bringing musicians to village from outside. The elders decided that they would go for social boycott of violators.

Villagers would not attend violators’ marriages and funeral as well as religious clerics would not offer their funeral prayers.

A jirga participant requesting anonymity told TNN that a good wedding feast was the area’s tradition. However, he added that music concerts were useless and locals disliked such events.

He said that due to this, they have decided to completely ban the musical events from the village. “We will observe complete social boycott of ban’s violators,” he added.

The participant said that locals were happy with the decision. “The money wasted on music concerts will now be spent on mosques,” he said.

The jirga took place with the religious cleric Mualana Hidayatullah in chair while local elders including Haji Alam Khan, Bakhat Sardar and others were present.

Maulana Hidayat when approached for comments said that on the day of a funeral in the village, someone has brought musicians from outside. “This offended the villagers,” he said.

He said that jirga discussed the issues arising due to arrival of musicians from outside the village. However, he denied convening the meeting.

Besides, he said that the elders have made a decision and if someone violates it means they do not follow area’s custom. “We will not join their marriages and funerals,” he said.

Damano Killay to Alimano Killay, short history of a village

The village has a population of about 200 families and its old name was Darbar Qilla. Maualana Khanzeb, a local historian said that there were some big boulders outside the village, where musicians used to performs. However, those musicians were killed, earning it the moniker of the Damano Killay. Recently, it was renamed as Alimano Killay.

Maulana Khanzeb said that names of areas in the province have historical background; therefore, areas names should not be changed. He said that a village having name of Damano Killay does not signifies that all its residents were musicians.

Besides, he said that changing names of villages will also erase their histories.

Reasons behind the ban

Maulana Khanzeb said that recent changes in Afghanistan were also causing ripples on this side of the border. He said that Afghan Taliban have banned music and that will impact this side as well. “Such incidents are likely to increase with passage of time,” he said.

He said that there were two schools of thoughts about impressibility of music in Islam.

The historian said that one school of thought considered music completely unlawful while the other allowed it on some conditions. He said that the second school of thought was allowed music if the poetry did not encouraged sexual acts, immodesty or sinful behavior. “On the other hand, there was tradition of qawaali in Islamic mysticism,” he said.

However, he said that the school of thought about music being completely unlawful was predominant in Islam.

Quoting Liaqat Taban’s book, he said that advent of Islam put an end to royal court in Pashtun areas.

He said that music was negatively impacted even in the Mahmud of Ghazna’s rule.

However, he added that traditional music was never affected throughout the history but it has now been outlawed.

“Music has always been part of Pashtun culture and there are 2000 years old archeological evidence that showed that Rabab was Pashtun musical instrument,” he said.

Regarding the opposition to music, he said that Pashtun liked music but not the musicians. “People listen to music in their cars, but oppose it in public which was contradictory,” he said.

However, he added there was no concept of a courtesan’s dance in Pashtun culture.

“We oppose making courtesans, transgender and underage boys dance and all these acts are wrong,” he said.

Regarding the ban instituted in Bajaur, he said that it will do more harm than good.