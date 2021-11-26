Usman Danish

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lower Dir district have arrested a senior judge for raping a woman at his official residence.

Police had on Thursday arrested senior civil judge of the Lower Dir district following the victim’s complaint. The judge was presented before a local court on Friday. The court gave him into police custody for one day physical custody.

Separately, Peshawar High Court in a statement announced to suspend the civil judge. PHC statement said that the law will take its course be it anybody accused of any offense.

The complainant told the Balambat police station that the accused had demanded her to give her Rs 1.5 in bribe for giving job to her sister.

She said that since she had no money; therefore, gave the judge her jewelry. However, on Thursday, the judge informed the women about his inability to arrange job for her sister. The victim said that judge asked her to travel to his Lower Dir to bring her jewelry back.

She said that she traveled in judge’s vehicle to Dir on Thursday. “After reaching his official residence, the judge said he would only return the jewelry if I had sex with him,” the victim said.

She said the judge later raped her.

Balambat police has charged the judge under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.