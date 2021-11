PESHAWAR: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has raised LPG prices by Rs 13.20 per kilogram.

Media reports said that OGRA has notified LPG prices for the month of November. Under the new prices, LPG prices have gone up by 13.20 per kilogram.

According to notification following the raise, a kilogram of LPG would now cost Rs 216.89. The price of 11.5 kg LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs 155.80 following the increase. The cylinder which cost Rs 2403 earlier in October would now cost Rs 2559.