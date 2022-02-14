Ghulam Akbar Marwat

Lucky Cement Limited has announced scholarships for deserving students from Lakki Marwat district in its bid to support education in Pakistan and provide affordable education for needy students.

Under this program, the eligible students can apply for a full scholarship for intermediate. The Company will cover the tuition fee expense of the selected students. Under this program, this will be the second batch of students who will be able to apply for the intermediate scholarships.

Besides, students residing permanently and holding domicile of Lakki Marwat can apply for the program.

The aim of the program is to make education accessible and affordable for deserving students especially from the rural areas regardless of their financial background.

Continuing with its long-term vision to provide merit-based support for the deserving and less privileged segments of society, the company has granted a number of scholarships to various students at leading universities in Pakistan. Furthermore, to empower women through education the company has been supporting two leading government girls’ schools in Karachi, which have been transformed into model girls’ educational institutions in collaboration with an NGO.

Earlier, the company launched a series of dedicated scholarship programs for vocational training, graduate and undergraduate program as well as for intermediate. The annual dedicated scholarship programs aim to empower rural youth through skill development and education.