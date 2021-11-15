Malakand district administration on Monday claimed to have arrested two accused for allegedly murdering citizen journalist Muhammad Zada last Monday.

Deputy commissioner Malakand Anwarul Haq in a press conference at the Levies Lines announced the arrests in connection with murder. Two unidentified attackers had shot dead citizen journalist Muhammad Zada last Monday evening at the gate of his house.

Provincial government had removed the deputy commissioner Malakand and Assistant Commissioner Dargai following protests after the murder.

The official identified the shooter as Zubair, a resident of Skhakot while the other Zubair was riding the bike.

He said that they have arrested the accused after investigation and geo-fencing of the crime scene. Mr Haq said that both accused have confessed murdering the citizen journalist in initial investigations.

He said that levies have also recovered the bike and Ak-47 used in the murder. He claimed both the accused were associated local drug dealers. At this occasion, both the accused were also presented before the media.