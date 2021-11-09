Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel laureate from Swat district on Tuesday night announced to tie the knot with Asser Malik.

Ms Yousafzaiz, 24 on Thursday night took to the Twitter to announce her wedding and shared pictures of her nikah.

“Today marks a precious day in my life” she wrote in a tweet. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead”, she added.

Her father Ziauddin Yousafzai also wrote on Twitter, “It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah.”

Media reports said that Malala’s husband Asser Malik is the generl manager of Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Center and has done his bachelors form the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Social media also erupted with congratulations and wishes for the couple following the wedding’s announcement. Malala was trending on number two in Pakistan by the time of filing this report.