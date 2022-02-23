Abdul Sattar

A Mardan woman killed her three months old baby due to the fear of Thalassemia.

On the other hand, police said that they have arrested the accused woman following the complaint of her brother-in-law.

The complainant, Ghani Muhammad told the Lundkhwar police station that he heard loud voices from his house. He said that when the rushed to the house, he saw her sister-in-law stabbing his three months nephew.

He said that the accused two children had died to Thalassemia and she was suspecting the third to be suffering from the same illness.

The boy’s father was a laborer and working in Saudi Arabia.

Police has arrested the accused following registration of FIR.

SHO Lundkhwar police station Wilayat Shah said that initial investigations suggest that the woman was suffering from depression. However, he said that her two sons had died due to blood related illnesses. He said that about two months ago, the accused eight years old son had died due to blood disorder.

The official said that her three months old baby was suffering from high grade fever for past three days. “The mother took her child to hospital for two consecutive days; however, the fever did not come down despite the treatment,” he said.

The official said that the mother suspected her child to be suffering from thalassemia and stabbed the child to death to avoid seeing her children in pain.

A medical board can determine the accused frame of mind

Akbar Hoti, a lawyer said that in such cases a medical board was constituted on the court’s orders to determine the physical and mental health of accused.

“Court usually grants relief to the accused, if it is proved that his/her were not in good state of mind,” he said.

On the other Arsh-e-Arbab, a psychologist said women usually suffered from mental stress. However, in case of her husband being abroad a women problems increase many fold, thus increasing her stress. “In such situation, women either try to commit suicide or attack weaker person to vent her frustration,” she said.

The psychologist said that proper investigations should be carried to determine what led to a mother to murder her son. “Usually mothers do not attack children in frustration, though fathers resort to violence against children in such situation,” he said.

Arshi Arbab said there was a need for a proper investigation into the incident which forced the woman to kill her child and the woman alone should not be blamed as her husband was also out of the country. Whatever happens, it often happens that the husband blames the wife for everything, which makes the woman more frustrated and this woman may have taken this step under such pressure.

Besides, she said that the woman also needed a psychologist help in jail to save her from further mental stress. “She will suffer from major depression due to police and court system” she added.