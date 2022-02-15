Wasim Sajjad

Large parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa drifted into vortex of conflict following the US invasion of Afghanistan. After 2007 alleged, large scale military operations were launched against Taliban in erstwhile Fata and Malakand division and radio played a key role in the ensuing conflict.

Nauman Khan, a journalism faculty at the University of Peshawar said that conflict was not only war but it was also information war. He said that two militant radios in Khyber and Swat districts,

Fazal Khaliq, a resident of Mingora said that he heard Mulla Fazalullah, the leader of Taliban in Swat, several times on FM radio. Mr Khaliq also heard speeches of other Taliban leaders including Shah Dawran on the same FM.

Mr Khaliq said that Taliban besides delivering speeches, Taliban used to issue their orders for the local community on the FM Radio. Besides they also preached to children to stop education and also issued threats to them.

He said that the militants also used to pray for women quitting schools and colleges, announcements of purdah or veil, and threats to those not wearing veils.

“Initially, Taliban used the FM for sermons about the Quran and Hadith and later started asking for donation,” he said. Most of the appeals for donations were directed towards women, making them biggest donors to militant cause.

Why the Taliban chose radio?

Professor Nauman Khan said that the Taliban needed a medium though which they could propagate their message among the masses. “The war was not just of weapons but of information and the Taliban wanted to do an organized propaganda against the state for which they chose radio,” he said.

Professor Khan said beside propaganda, the Taliban wanted their messages to reach to government for which the only source at that time was radio.

He said that the Taliban chose Radio it was easy to listen, its message was in local language and locals could listen to it while doing their work.

“One of the major reasons for the selection of radio was the easy availability of radio transmitters,” he said. He said that mostly engineering students make such transmitters as part of project in universities; however, their use was forbidden. On the other hand, militants in Swat and Khyber used transmitters having frequency of 5 to 10 volts.

However, he added that though a 10 volt transmitter does not cover much of area, but Taliban used transmitters installed on vehicles for greater reach of their message.

Challenges for government to jam these radios

Professor Khan said that government tried to jam these radios; however, such efforts faced hurdles due to law and order situation. “There was no access for government agencies to stop the signals,” he said.

Besides, he said that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had not extended its framework to these far flung areas. PEMRA was working in settled districts alone, which also made the process of jamming the signals difficult.

Topics Taliban radio used to cover

Dr Anwar Shah, assistant professor at government college Kabal Swat in his research paper notes that Taliban radio aired appeals for financial assistance and donation.

Besides, he said that Taliban also preached locals to join them in their Jihad, incitement to resist army and persuading people to help Taliban. Mr Shah said that militant radio also tried to persuade the women to stay at homes and stop going out for home chores and schools. In addition to this, they also threatened female doctors and nurse and issued threats to government employees and soldiers to quit their jobs.

They also threatened males to grow beard and women to observe Purdah. He said that Taliban also tried to make people stop listening to music and barbers from shaving beards.