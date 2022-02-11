Rafiullah Khan

Three females including a minor girl were found dead in the Onda village of Chaprial area of ​​Matta tehsil of Swat.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Matta Pir Syed told TNN that they were informed about the presence of three female bodies in a house of a local identified as Mir Dad.

He said that the bodies belonged to an 80 years old woman, a 25 years old woman and six years old girl. The officer said that a month old baby girl miraculously survived.

The official said that all the men of the house had gone to Punjab for labor and no one was at home when the tragic incident took place.

He said that locals claim the some wild animal attacked the women, which resulted into their death. Besides, he said that the victims had injuries on their head.

The official said that they have shifted the bodies to Matta hospital for autopsy.

He said that the police have started preliminary investigation and the real motives of the murder will be revealed soon.

However, a local requesting anonymity told TNN that the females have been apparently killed by blows at their head. He said that injuries to their heads were clearly visible.

Locals demand transparent investigation into the incident

On the other hand, Iqbal Jahan, a local women rights activist said that such incidents have taken place in Swat in the past. He said that in those incidents women were killed in the name of honor and then the murderers were declared suicides.

He questioned that if area’s people have seen any animal that has killed the women. Besides, he said that how six months old survived, when an animal attacked them.

Mr Jahan demanded transparent probe into the incident to address the suspicions locals were raising about the incident.

Some days back, unknown attackers slaughtered a newlywed couple in Swat. The couple belonged to Kohistan district and recently shifted to Swat.