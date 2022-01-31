National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Ehsaas progamme offices in Tirah Maidan area of Khyber were gutted in a blaze; however, there were no casualties.

The fire also destroyed entire records and equipment stored at both offices. On the other hand, the fire could not be put down due to the absence of Rescue 1122 and fire brigade in the area. Locals tried to put down the blaze; however, without any luck.

Entire equipment of both offices, except a laptop was completely destroyed in the fire.

A local elder Asghar Khan Afridi told TNN that upon seeing smoke and high flames, they rushed to the site to put down the blaze. However, he said that they were unable to control the flames. He said that the absence of Rescue 1122 and fire brigade in the area led to loss of property, record and government offices.

Mr Afridi said that there were no arrangements in place to control the fire. He said that the fire deprived the area people of the NADRA center.

NADRA center manager Hashmat Khan Afridi said that the incident took place due to short circuit in the power generator. Mr Hashmat said that they power on the generator twice on off days to ensure that it does not stop working the next due to extreme cold. “On Sunday when they tried to switch on the generator, it short circuited,” he said.

He said that the wood used in the building also fuelled the fire.

Haji Sher Zaman Afridi, president of Insaf Tajir Association Tirah Maidan said that losses resulting from the fire due to the absence of Rescue 1122 and fire brigade in the area.

He demanded the government for setting up Rescue 1122 and fire brigade services in the area immediately.