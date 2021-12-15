National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to move winter vacations in schools to January next year.

NCOC decided to move the winter vacations in its meeting in Islamabad.

The decision has been made in line with the recommendations of the inter-provincial education secretaries meeting.

The forum in its meeting on Tuesday agreed with a proposal of winters vacations from December 25 to January 4.

“Further notifications will be from the concerned governments,” federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Twitter.

Sources said that the NCOC decided that vaccination in schools will continue.