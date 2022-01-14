A newlywed Afghan girl was among five members of family who died in a roof collapse incident in Tehkal area of city earlier on Wednesday.

The incident had taken place in Inqliab area of Tehkal neighborhood of the city during early hours of Wednesday. The roof collapse incident had trapped seven people beneath the debris, killing five and injuring two.

Family members of the victims told TNN that one of females who died in the roof collapse incident had married about 10 days back. She was visiting her parents when the incident took place. Besides, a female of cousin, who had come to meet the recently wed, also perished in the incident.

The family members said that UNHCR officials visited their house; however, the affected family has yet to receive any aid.

PDMA officials were not available for comments despite repeated attempts to discuss their policy regarding the Afghan refugees.