Khalida Niaz

Unidentified attackers murdered a newlywed couple in Charbagh area of Swat district.

A Kabal police station official said that the couple belonged to Kohistan and they were about 19 to 20 years old.

The police said that they have registered FIR against unknown killers. At the same time, investigators suspecting the murders as honor killings. A police official said that the landlord who has rented house to the couple sent his to their flat, after they failed to come out when a 5.9 scale earthquake hit the area.

When the landlord’s son checked the house, he found both of them by dead, with their throats slit. The couple was identified as Lahore Bibi and Mujeebur Rehman. Their nikahnama showed that they had married about a week back.

The couple had arrived from Kohistan and living in a rented place.

More than 1,000 honor killings in KP in 2015

Honor killing in Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular is going on for a long time. In November last year alone, five women were killed including two in honor killings and three over domestic violence.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan figures showed that 422 men and women were killed in the name of honor in Pakistan in 2020 as against 380 in 2019. HRCP said that 1,096 women were killed in the name of honor in 2015. Besides, 1,005 women were killed in the name of honor in 2014 and 869 women were killed in the name of honor in 2013.

Honor killings: What does Islam say?

Religious scholar Mufti Shaukatullah Khattak said that it was not permissible to kill men and women who are married in the name of honor. He said that killing for honor was killing someone unjustly. Besides, he said that in case of marriage, it was better for the boy or girl to get married with their consent of their elders.

However, he said that even if a boy or girl marries against the wishes of the parents, then killing them was not allowed for individual of state. Mufti Khattak proposed that there should be reconciliation committee to propose a middle way in such situation. “Killing a boy or girl for honor was simply shedding innocent blood,” he said.

Law to curb honor killing in Pakistan

Pakistan’s strengthened its honor killing law in 2004. However, in most of the cases, the complainants, mostly siblings of the killers used to forgave him, thus, saving him from prosecution. In 2006, through an amendment, honor killing was made a non-compoundable offence. Even forgiveness from the relatives will not bring anything less than a life sentence.

Parents to control children lives

Lawyer and human rights activist Natasha Suman said that there was mental gap between today and past generations. On the other hand, she said that there was lack of education among women. “They are neither educated nor tried to educate their daughters,” she said.

Besides, Ms Suman said that it seemed strange to mothers if their daughter talks about liking someone and start opposing them. “Parents want their children to live the life they lived three decades back which was not possible today,” she said.

On the other hand, she said that honor killings were more common in KP but were not reported as family members are involved in most of the cases.

Bringing down honor killing cases

Mufti Shaukatullah Khattak said that prevention of honor killings was only through good education. Besides, he said that closeness between parents and children.

He said that in case a boy likes to get married to someone then he can express it in front of the parents who should not make an issue out of it. In addition, scholars and leaders should socially boycott and condemn those involved in honor killings, Mufti Khattak said.

On the other hand, Ms Suman said that everyone has a role to play in controlling honor killings. She said that there should be awareness session regarding punishment for honor killings. Besides, she said that parents should also understand that their new generations were different from previous ones. “We should not stay silent in case of honor killing and instead go to court,” she said.