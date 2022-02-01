Salman Khan

North Waziristan’s tribesmen who had migrated to Afghanistan during the Operation Zarb-e-Azb are returning to their homes after seven years exile in wilderness.

Many of these returnees are facing problems due to the lack of space in Bannu’s Bakkakhel internally displaced persons camp. The camp has been setup at the junction of at the North Waziristan and Bannu district at the foothills of Toochi Mountains.

Some of the displaced persons told TNN that they braved hunger, thirst and other tribulations in the camps of Afghanistan. “We barely had two months ration in Afghanistan camp,” they said.

The displaced persons said that they majority of them had setup push carts to survive in Afghanistan. “We have returned to Pakistan after repeated requests from Pakistani government,” they said.

Besides, the displaced persons said that they had returned with hope of a new life in Pakistan. However, they said that despite owning land in North Waziristan, they were forced to live in tents like nomads.

They said that their families including women, children and elderly were forced to sleep under open sky in extreme cold. Besides, they said that have no warm clothes to cover themselves. On the other hand, the displaced persons said that they have no access to medicines, ration and other facilities in this camp while their children have fallen ill.

Besides, they said that they are also forced to fetch water from Tochi canal for drinking water while their youth was deprived of education for seven years. “Their entire life is being wasted,” they said.

They also asked to take their children’s education on emergency basis.

They appealed to the government to ensure provision of health facilities, ration, financial assistance, and education of their children. Besides they also demanded their repatriation to their villages.