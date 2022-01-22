Salman Yousafzai

One evening, children carrying wooden toys come to the house of Sadaf Shahzadi. The child asked Ms Shahzadi to purchase the toys, which he said, his father made at home. He said that goes door to door to sell his father’s wooden toys.

This exchange with the child gave the Ms Shahzadi gave the impetus to provide a platform to craftsmen to sell their products as well as promote their culture.

This is how Ms Shahzadi started the Samana Art Gallery in Peshawar Saddar, which sells handicrafts made by housewives.

Ms Shahzadi, belonging to North Waziristan is currently pursuing her MPhil in Pakistan Studies from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

Besides, she told TNN that millions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa women were good artisans; however, they could not sell their art in the market like males.

“We provide such women an opportunity to sell the handicraft they made at my gallery,” she said. However, Ms Shahzadi said that this gallery is aimed at the economic empowerment of women.

She said that Swat, North Waziristan, Parachinar and other parts of the province were at available for sale at the Samana Art Gallery. “General public has shown interest in purchasing these handicrafts,” she said.

Ms Shahzadi plans to expand her gallery. She said that she is aspiring to cultural artifacts from Pashtun as well as rest of the country in her gallery. She said that wants the rest of the world to d know about Pakistani culture.

Role of home based workers in Pakistan’s economy

Professor Zalakat Khan, an economist citing Pakistan Labor Forum Survey said that 4.8 million home based workers were contributing their role in country’s economy. On the other hand, UN Women’s 2016 report said that home based workers were earning Rs 400 billion in Pakistan. The report said that 65pc of these home based workers were women.