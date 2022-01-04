A meeting on Tuesday discussed the reopening of the Pak-Afghan Dosti Bus Service.

Commissioner Peshawar division Riaz Khan Mehsud chaired the meeting, which reviewed security and procedures for restoration of bus service.

The meeting was told that the tenders for hiring of company to run the bus service will be floated on January 14. On Pakistani side 40 buses will ferry passangers to Jalalabad. On the other hand, similar number of buses from Afghan side will ferry passangers to Peshawar.

Besides, district administration and police of Peshawar and Khyber districts were also ordered to chalkout security plan for the bus service.

Commissioner Peshawar directed to facilitate passangers travel documents checking at the bus stand so that they have not to undergo troubles at border crossing.

On the other hand, buses of Dosti fleet will have 45 seats. The bus service operator will provide zero meter buses for service. Besides it will also provide security guards.

It is worth mentioning here that the issue of restoration of bus service was taken up during the visit of Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi earlier in December last year.

The bus service was suspended earlier in 2016.

Niamatullah, an Afghan citizen in Peshawar said that they were really happy over bus service restoration.

He said that their hours were wasted, stuck at Torkham while visiting Afghanistan. However, he said this restoration of services will save their time.