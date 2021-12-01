Pakistan has approved booster shot of Covid-19 vaccines in the aftermath of emergence of Omicron variant on Wednesday.

The decision was made in the meeting of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC). Health officials said that the booster shot would be given to those over 50 years of age.

Islamabad district health officer Dr Zaeem Zia health authorities in federal capital will start giving booster shots from Wednesday.

Health authorities have decided to give booster shots of Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines.

The decision has been taken in the backdrop of the emergence of Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is causing ripples globally.