Pakistan on Monday confirmed its first case of Omicron variant of Coronavirus through gene-sequencing.

The National Command and Operations Center made this announcement on its Twitter account. NCOC said that the National Institute of Health has been able to confirm that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2.

“This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of identified samples is in place to identify trends,” NCOC said.

It said that in wake of recent confirmation of Omicron in Pakistan, the importance of getting vaccinated to protect from serious effects of existing and new variants is further highlighted. “Please get yourself completely vaccinated, “it urged the public.

Earlier the Sindh Health department had said that Karachi private hospital has confirmed the country’s first Omicron variant case some days back. The Sindh health department had said that case was detected on December 8.

The infected women had symptoms. Besides, the unvaccinated woman had no travel history.

On the other hand, Britain has increased its Covid-19 alert level due to rapid increase in the number of Omicron variant.

British health authorities on Sunday raised the country’s alert level from three to four.

On Sunday, the UK recorded over 48,000 Covid-19 positive cases.

Media reports said that 52 people died due to Covid-19 within 24 hours. On the other hand, 1239 Omicron variant cases were also confirmed, pushing the country’s Omicron tally over 3137.