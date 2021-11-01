Pakistan on Monday donated three truckloads of relief items to Afghanistan as a part of its efforts to avert humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged country.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Ashrafuddin handed over the relief goods to the Taliban authorities at Torkham border crossing. The 28 tonnes of relief goods have been donated by the Pak-Afghan Forum and Save the Children.

Earlier Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan had met interim Afghan minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed humanitarian relief, trade and movement of people.

On October 17, Pakistan had donated 17 truckloads of relief goods to the Afghanistan. The relief good which included edibles and blankets were handed over to the Afghan minister for Refugees Khalilullah Haqqani.

Pakistan had also in the last month dispatched 345 tonnes of relief good including edibles and medicine.