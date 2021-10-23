PESHAWAR: Pakistan has successfully achieved the milestone of administering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

This was announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan in a video message on Saturday.

Dr Faisal said the target was achieved with the support of citizens of Pakistan and many organizations, particularly the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), for making effective strategies to ensure vaccination. He also thanked the provincial health ministries, provincial administrations, vaccinators, and other staff of the immunization program and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). He also acknowledged the services of different public organizations which ensured the purchase and availability of vaccines in the country.

The special assistant said that the effective participatory role of all organizations made it possible to achieve this target. He appreciated the role of the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) and other information technology-related organizations for documenting and ensuring the successful functioning of National Immunization Management System (NIMS) software.

He said that so far 130 million doses had been provided by the government of Pakistan, out of which 100 million doses were purchased by the government, six million doses received from Chinese donation, while 25 million doses were arranged from the COVAX facility.

Second dose mandatory

Meanwhile, Chairman NCOC Asad Umar expressed gratitude on achieving the milestone of 100 million inoculations of corona vaccines to eligible population in the country.

In a video message, the NCOC chief said, “Thanks to Allah Almighty, the number of vaccinations in the country today has exceeded 100 million.”

He underlined that single dose or partial vaccination ensured limited immunity to the deadly contagious disease whereas complete vaccination was necessary to ensure complete protection from the disease. He said those partially vaccinated 30 million people were requested to get their due second COVID-19 vaccine shot to complete their immunization.

Asad Umar urged the non-vaccinated individuals to get coronavirus vaccine for the safety of their family, society and themselves as soon as possible.

Latest corona data

Meanwhile the NCOC said the national COVID positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.40 percent. During the past 24 hours, 15 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.