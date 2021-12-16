Pakistan has decided to offer thousands of scholarships for Afghan students to improve education sector in the war torn country.

Under the over Rs 11 billion package for Afghanistan, Pakistan has also proposed to setup a regional campus of Allama Iqbal Open University in Kabul.

Dawn newspaper reported that the ministry of Education and Professional Training has prepared the Rs 11.2 billion education package.

The report said that the package will be utilized to offer scholarship to 3,000 Afghan students in Pakistani universities. Besides, 5,000 Afghan nationals will receive free skills development training in Islamabad with stipend.

Pakistan will also train 150 Afghan teachers besides offering 100 nursing diploma scholarships. In addition to this, the package also includes setting up regional campus of AIOU in Kabul.

The newspaper reported that the education ministry has submitted a summary to Prime Minister office for approval.

Ministry has prepared the package following the directives of federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood. Mr Mahmood had earlier last week held meetings with Afghan minister for Higher Education Maulana Abdul Baqi Haqqani.

Besides, Pakistan is also hosting an extraordinary session of foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Countries to highlight Afghan people problems.

Also on Wednesday, an Afghan delegation also met President Arif Alvi. President Alvi assured the Afghan delegation that Pakistan would assist Afghanistan in digital transformation of its universities. He said that Pakistan will also help Afghanistan in providing online education to its students.

Mr Alvi said that the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission will arrange vocational training programmes for the Afghan people in various fields.

The president said that government has issued directives to AIOU and Virtual University (VU) of Pakistan to help the university students in Afghanistan