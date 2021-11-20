Pakistan telecom regulator has lifted its month’s long ban on video sharing app TikTok.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had banned the Chinese app earlier in July this year over complaints of immoral and indecent content.

The regulator issued a press release on its Twitter account stating that it has restored the services of TikTok on assurances of the platform to control immoral / indecent content.

It read that subsequent to imposition of ban on 20 July 2021, PTA remained in communications with the TikTok management.

“As a result of continuous engagement, senior management of the platform assured PTA of its commitment to take necessary measures to control unlawful content in accordance with local laws and societal norms,” the regulator said.

PTA said that the company also assured them those users continuously involved in uploading unlawful content will be blocked from using the platform. “Keeping in view the assurances, the Authority has decided to lift the ban on TikTok forthwith,” the regulator said.

PTA said that it will continue to monitor the platform in order to ensure that unlawful content contrary to Pakistan’s law and societal values is not disseminated.