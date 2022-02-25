Palwasha Asif

Laraib had a few suitors in her hometown Peshawar, where arranged marriages are common in Pakhtun families.

But the marriage proposals fell through because families of potential grooms demanded a hefty dowry that her parents were unable to afford.

“People often come to ask for my hand in marriage, but they do not come back after realizing my family inability to give them heavy dowry,” she said.

She further said that the groom’s family often presents a list of items to the bride-to-be’s family. The list includes jewelry, furniture, electrical appliances, and sometimes even a new car.

On the other hand, the immense cost of the dowry is often a crippling expense for poor families, already struggling to make ends meet.

Dowry system exists in our society for past many centuries. People often say that it helps solidify a woman position among her in laws and her relationship with the groom’s family. In order to fulfill demands of dowry, girl’s family spend beyond their means on the wedding expenses. Some parents often have to risk their self esteem and beg others to help them and then later have weight of debts on their shoulders.

With majority of the population living below the poverty line, it is more common in them which lead to misery and poverty.

Islam doesn’t stop a father from giving his daughter gifts, arranging a feast for the guests but to make anything a demand and a way of exploitation of the bride’s father is immoral and corrupt which as citizens of an Islamic state is our duty to condemn and discourage.

Human rights groups say disputes over dowries are often a trigger for abuse. In some cases, even after families paid dowries they faced pressure to pay more.

“Dowry demands are usually settled at the time of marriage. However, some men and their families continue to make dowry demands throughout the marriage,” said Human Rights Watch, referring to the practice in the wider South Asian region.

Amendments to Dowry and Bridal Restriction Act of 1976

But now, finally, there is a sigh of relief for the parents and girls. The federal government last year proposed an amendment to the Dowry and Bridal Restriction Act of 1976 to further limit dowry. It has been passed in the country to ban dowry. The groom’s family can no longer demand dowry from the bride’s family. According to the bill, the maximum amount to be given to the bride as her dowry will be no more than four tola gold. The allowed dowry will be just clothes (for the bride only) and bed sheets only. Also, guests arriving at the marriage ceremony will be banned from giving gifts costing more than Rs 1,000. In the case of divorce, the groom’s side has to return all the gifts and dowry to the girl.

It is fair to say that problems due to dowry practices are something which women of all socioeconomic classes in Pakistan are aware of. These consequences affect women’s status and their possibilities to grow and educate themselves. But it also seems that change is being brought on slowly, following the country’s development and increasing educational level of the younger generation. Awareness of dowry issues needs to be raised and steps need to be taken to speed up this process of change by empowering women and ensuring equality in Pakistan.