In a report on the issues facing Pakistan as a result of climate change, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank jointly claimed that Pakistan’s temperature is anticipated to rise in the near future compared to other countries across the world.

According to the paper, due to climate change, Pakistan’s temperature is expected to increase by 1.3 to 4.9 centigrade by 2090, putting roughly five million people in danger of flooding between 2035 and 2044.

Environmentalists agree with the Asian Development Bank that Pakistan is not doing enough to combat climate change, which will have dire effects in the future and seriously harm people’s physical and financial well-being.

Climate change will cause temperatures to rise, increasing the number of people affected by floods worldwide from 2070 to 2100, according to a report by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

The report reviews the period from 1980 to 2005, on the basis of which it is said that by the year 2029, the temperature is likely to increase from 1.3 to 3.9.

According to experts, the entire world must take action to manage the temperature.

The repercussions of climate change, according to Dr Hizbullah Jan, Professor of Environment at the University of Peshawar, have become fairly evident. Everyone believes that climate change has arrived in Pakistan, yet forecasting future rains is challenging. But according to the ground facts, greater rain and floods are expected as a result of climate change.

It is predicted that if climate change continues at its current rate, temperatures will soar, and the obvious signs are that September is over, October has begun, and the heat has not lessened yet. As a result, the glacier is melting, increasing the risk of flooding due to increased water levels in rivers.

Dr Hizbullah described climate change as a global issue that requires worldwide cooperation to address.

“It isn’t only a case of a few countries taking drastic action. The region will still be affected if a government takes actions to prevent climate change but does not anticipate the discharge of hazardous gases from other countries, because it will affect the globe all the same,” he stated.

He praised Pakistan’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project but added that increasing plants alone would not be enough to solve the problem because plants only absorb carbon dioxide, leaving other chemicals in the atmosphere such as methane, nitroxide, ozone, and chlorofluorocarbons unaffected. There are extra measures that must be made in order to make them human-usable.

It is claimed that by filtering the smoke from automobiles and factories, the smoke from cars can become environmentally friendly.

Although the government’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project will not be able to completely remove the effects of climate change in Pakistan, they can be reduced to some extent.

Climate change may be combated, according to environmentalist Hizbullah, provided industry smoke and muddy water are filtered and other measures are done, in addition to growing plants and trees.

Pakistan ranks 18th out of 191 countries in terms of natural disasters, according to a 2020 research by the Inform Risk Index, a group that analyses climate change and natural disasters.

Flood threats were expected by environmental specialists, but in recent years, the risk of flooding has increased as the intensity of the heat has resulted in forest fires, melting glaciers, and changes in the amount and order of rainfall.

What can be done to keep the surroundings cool?

To enhance the weather, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted an ‘Environmental Standing Committee.’ To regulate or emit greenhouse gas emissions from factories, automobiles, and greenhouses in the environment, the said committee was contacted several times via WhatsApp and phone calls were made

but no response was received.

The Pakistani government has initiated a project called the 2019 Billion Tree Tsunami to address climate change, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan by planting a tree in Margalla McNial.

Muhammad Ibrahim, deputy director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project, said the project would plant another one billion trees across the province to combat climate change, with a goal of planting three and a half billion trees across the country in four years.

He said that before the 10 billion tree tsunami project, 21% of the area of ​​Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was covered with forests. It is said that if this project is completed, forests will be established on 25% of the area of ​​the province as per international standards.