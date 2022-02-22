Syed Nadeem Mashwani

Famous Pashto comedy actor Sardar Khan is critically ill and also struggling with extreme poverty at the same time.

Mr Khan is suffering from multiple illnesses including diabetes and paralysis. He told TNN that he was ill since 2018 and could not go for treatment due to his illness.

Mr Khan said that he was illiterate; however, has enrolled his children in a school despite poverty.

The actor who belongs to Nizampur area of Nowshera district said that people loved art; however, not the artist.

He said that he has starred in 35 films and 225 dramas. Sardar Khan’s acting debut come Pashto comedy drama ‘Kala Na Kala’ which the audience received warmly. However, he performed the role of grand ustad in another serial ‘Zeera Zeera’ was his most memorable performance. This performance pushed him to the peak of his career.

However, this legend of Pashto acting is suffering from illness for past many years. At the same time, he could not get himself treated due to his poor financial conditions. “Government has not extended any help to me,” he said. Besides, organizations working for the Pashto actors’ welfare have turned away from helping him.

For many years, Mr Khan kept spreading smiles among viewers. However, a tattered piece of cloth, hanging over his door is a testimony to poverty of Pashto actors.

Nowshera district bar President Riaz Shahid Burki said that actor was the asset of entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He demanded the authorities to help the actor out in his dire straits.

Mr Burki said that it was the need of the day to work for the betterment of the actors.