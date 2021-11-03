KHYBER: Wazir Khan Afridi, famous Pashto singer from Bara tehsil of Khyber passed away on Tuesday.

Hailing from Malik Din Khel clan of Afridi tribe, Mr Wazir was very liked across the tribal areas for his unique voice and signing style. He was battling diabetes and hepatitis for quite some time.

Mr Afridi was born in 1974 and gave about 35 of his life to music industry. He also faced death threats during the militancy.

His condition deteriorated on Monday night and was rushed to hospital where he later died. He was laid to rest in his ancestral Nala Malik Din Khel.

Mr Afirid is survived by a widow, two daughters and two sons.

A large number of Bara residents turned up for his funeral and expressed their sorrow over his demise. They said that his services for the Pashto music would be remembered for a long time.