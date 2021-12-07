Unidentified attackers opened fire on a police vehicle in North Waziristan, killing a pedestrian and injuring four policeman.

Police said that incident took place late on Wednesday, when unidentified attackers opened fire on police van near Eidak village in Mir Ali tehsil.

Sources identified the injured cops Amjad Ali, Farman Ali, Afrasiab and Nazeer Khan. Maulana Paktom, a restrained, belonging to Zeeraki village, lost his life in the attack.

Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the injured cops to the tehsil headquarters hospital Mir Ali for treatment.

Local police is investigating the attack.