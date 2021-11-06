Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) central leaders are meeting on Saturday to discuss strategy for protests against galloping inflation in the country.

The meeting has been called by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said that JUIF chief was attending the meeting through a video link from his hometown Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that the meeting would discuss strategy for ongoing joint-session of parliament. The moot would also chalk out strategy for protests against inflation and rising price of petroleum products.

It is pertinent to mention that government has planned to pass 18 bills through joint session of the parliament including voting rights for expatriate Pakistanis and electronic voting machines.