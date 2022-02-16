Rifaqatullah Razarwal

A transgender who had sustained injuries in an attack in Khazana area of city has been left paralyzed for rest of her life.

On the other hand, the transgender alleged that the police have also failed to arrest the accused, nominated in the FIR for attacking Hasina. However, police officials said that the accused on protective bail.

Trans Action Alliance’s president Farzana Riaz told TNN that the accused identified as Ijaz opened fire on vehicle in which transgender on their way to musical performance were travelling.

Ms Riaz said that Hasina received a bullet in her leg due to the firing.

“Doctors have informed Hasina that she will not be able to walk again,” she said.

Other transgender present at this occasion said that occurrence of such incidents was enough to keep them worried for their security.

Why transgender are targeted?

Ms Riaz said that the mostly transgender are targeted for refusing to be friends with their attackers. She said that in most of the cases, the attackers offer friendship to transgender and their refusal often results into killing, rape and other heinous crimes.

Ms Riaz said that figures they have collected show that 89 transgender were killed in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between2015-21. In addition to this, 1800 others were tortured in Peshawar, Charsadda and Mardan. , Swabi, Nowshera, Bannu, Swat and Kohat.

Besides, she said that no one has convicted for these serious offences and police faulty investigation was to blame for this.

“I have requested meeting with the KP police chief several times for the protection of my community, but he does not have time,” she said.

Besides, she added that the currently police chief was wondering about their humanity and after which he will grant them time.

She said that 10 days have passed to attack on Hasina; however, police has failed to arrest the accused.

Police version about attack on Hasina

Station House Officer (SHO) Khazana Imran Khalil told TNN that police has registered FIR against accused Ijaz under section 324, 427 for attempted murder and causing losses due to mischief.

He said that the accused was nominated in several other cases of murder, attempted murder and theft and other crimes in different police stations of the province.

However, the official added that the accused has obtained pre-bail arrest from the court in the said incident.

Besides, he said that the accused lived in a rented house and keeps changing houses after committing crimes. The official said that the accused fled the area after committing the crime. “Police arrested his brother under section 107; however, a court set him free while Ijaz allowed pre-arrest bail,” he said.

Nina, a transgender said that she was the teacher of the Hasina. She claimed the SHO Khazana told her regarding attack on Hasina that this was your personal matter and police has nothing to do with it,” she said.

However, SHO Khazana denied the allegation and said that it was right of every citizen to register a case against anyone and police responsibility to bring the case to justice without regard to color, race or gender.

“We have completed our investigation in the case. Now it is the responsibility of the aggrieved party to fight its case in the court in a thorough manner so that the accused is punished for his crime,” he said.

Hurdles in getting justice for transgender

Qamar Naseem, coordinator of Blue said blamed police faulty investigations for the failure to convict attackers on transgender.

“Police arrests accused after murder of a transgender; however, investigation officers include weak sections in the FIR, which leads to exoneration of the accused,” he said.

Besides, he said that transgender also fail to follow their cases despite having ample evidence.

On the other hand, Mr Naseem said that transgender themselves patch up the case with their attackers in out of court settlements. Also, family members forgive the killer after taking money in many cases of transgender murders.

He said that under the Constitution of Pakistan, transgender were equal human beings and the state should give them the protection and respect similar to other human beings to allow them to live their lives happily.