Peshawar district administration has suspended gas supply to CNG stations to ensure uninterrupted supply to domestic consumers.

The suspension of gas supply will remain in effect till January 20.

District administration has notified the imposition of the section 144 to shut down the gas supply till January 20.

The notification said that the decision was made to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the domestic consumers.

The administration said that the closure of CNG stations will bring improvement in gas supply to domestic consumers.

Taj Ali Khan, KP’s general manger of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited confirmed the closure of gas supply to CNG stations. He said that this decision was aimed providing relief to general public.

Pakistan CNG Association senior leader Fazal Muqim said that KP’s gas production was more than its consumption. Mr Muqim said that the suspension of gas supply to CNG stations was illegal.

However, he said that they will close CNG stations operations in line with the government directions.