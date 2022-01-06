Muhammad Tayyab

A local court has ordered registration of FIR against the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) general and operations mangers for the province over death of two minors and injuries to three women in Jhagra village due to gas leakage from illegal pipeline.

Additional District and Session Judge Peshawar Shaukat Ali Shah on Thursday ordered the registration of the FIR against gas utility officials. The court was hearing an application filed under the section 22-A filed by Muhammad Niaz and Malik Niaz, residents of Jogian Mohallah of Jhagra village on the outskirts of Peshawar.

The court was informed that gas utility officials with the nod of general manger and manger operations laid down illegal gas pipeline in their locality. They said that pipeline subsequently started leaking. “The gas utility failed to repair or remove the leaking pipeline; however, the utility failed to do either of actions,” they said.

The complainants said that due to gas leakage their house caught fire on March 1 last year, which killed to minor children and injured three women.

Besides, they said that Chamkani police station did not register FIR against both officials on their complaint.

Following the arguments, the court directed for the registration of the FIR against both officials under relevant sections of the law.