Death toll of suicide blast inside a Peshawar mosque jumped to 62 as five more injured succumbed to their injuries on Saturday.

At the same time, city police also claimed major breakthrough in the investigation and said that the network behind the attack has been identified.

Hospital sources said that the number of the death has surged to 62 after five more died.

Earlier 57 people had died and over 194 others were injured when a suicide bomber struck a densely packed mosque located in the Koocha Risaldar area of old city. The area where the attack took place is located next to the historic Qissa Khawni Bazaar.

Police said that the attacker, first killed a police guard and then entered the mosque, where he blew himself up among the worshipers. Banned terrorist outfit Islamic State has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told a press conference that significant breakthrough has been made in the investigation of the attack. “We have made arrests and the network would be arrested within 48 hours,” he said.

Funeral prayers of 11 victims of the suicide blast were offered at the Kohati Chowk on Saturday