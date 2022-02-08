Fayyaz Khan

Peshawar police is looking for a spiritual healer for hammering a nail into the head of a woman as a remedy for giving birth to male offspring.

Earlier the woman was rushed to the city’s Lady Reading Hospital for treatment with a nail hammered into her head. Dr Salman Haider, a resident neurosurgeon at the neuro-truama ward of the LRH said that a woman was brought to the hospital and was bleeding from head.

Dr Haider said that the investigations at the hospital found out that a nail was hammered deep into the head.

— Abbas Ahsan (@AbbasAhsan) February 8, 2022

She said that healer had also done the same to a woman in her neighborhood for the same purpose.

Dr Haider said that the woman was three months pregnant. “She was fearing that her husband will ditch her in case of giving birth to a daughter; therefore, she agreed to get a nail into her head,” Dr Haider said.

LRH doctors removed one and half inch long nail from the woman after surgery. Fortunately, the woman skull was not punctured due to hammering o f the nail.

Muhammad Asim, a spokesperson for the LRH said that the woman had gone with her family after the nail was removed from her head. However, they had no more information about her.

Police has launched investigations into the incident

On the other hand, Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan said that the a special team has been made to bring to justice the fake pir who played with the life of an innocent woman and put a nail in her head, with a false promise of a male child. “The team will also investigate why incident was not reported to police by the treating doctor,” Mr Ahsan said.

Meanwhile, a team of police investigators visited the LRH and were trying to identify the woman through CCTV footage of hospital and hospital records.

Mufti Sibghatullah, chairman of the Islamic Studies department at the Superior Science College Peshawar condemned the incident. He said that this practice was not allowed in Islam. Mufti Sibghatullah said that fake spiritual healers were doing business in the name of male offspring, which has nothing to do Islam.

Besides, a large number of social media users were also demanding authorities to take action against fake pirs.