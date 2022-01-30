Unidentified attackers killed a Chirsitian pastor and injured another one on the Ring Road area of provincial capital on Sunday, police said.

The attackers targeted the priests near Madina Market on the Ring Road in the limits of Gulbahar police station. The firing killed a priest identified as William Siraj while injured Patrick.

Peshawar police chief Abbas Ashan termed the attack as an “act of terrorism.” He said initial investigations suggest that there were two attackers.

Mr Ashan said police teams have collected forensic evidence from the site. “Police investigators are working on geo-fencing and other aspects of the investigation,” Mr Ahsan said.

Besides, he said that they have also formed a joint probe team of Peshawar police and Counter Terrorism Department to investigate the attack. However, he said that police would soon reveal those behind this attack.

Police said that the priests were associated with a church in Chamknai area of provincial capital. The pastors were reportedly on some personal errand when they were targeted

Condemnations pour in after attack on priests

In a statement issued here, KP chief minister Mahmood Khan directed the provincial police chief to take necessary steps for arresting the attackers.

Mr khan condemned the attack and said that those behind the attack will be taken to task. KP chief khateeb Maulana Tayyab Qureshi also condemned the attack.

In a statement issued here Maulana Qureshi said expressed his sympathy with the affected families. KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif also condemned the attack.

Attacks on Chirsitians in Peshawar

Peshawar has wintessed attacks on Christian minority in the past as well. In September, 2013, a twin suicide attack inside the All Saints Church killed over 80 worshippers and injured score others. In 2008, militants operating in Khyber districts had kidnapped 14 Chirsitians form the Danishabad area of city. However, they were released without harm the next day.