Muhammad Tayyab

A petitioner has approached the Peshawar High Court seeking to make it mandatory for the MPAs, MNAs and senators to the hold doctorate or masters degrees.

Advocate Saifullah Mohib Kakakhel has filed a petition on behalf of the petitioner Muhammad Furqan Qazi.

The petition stated that the Conduct of General Elections Order 2002 had made bachelors degree mandatory for contesting elections for MPA, MNA and Senator. However, it said to go about the bar, many lawmakers had submitted fake degrees for contesting elections and higher courts disqualified many of them.

“Sometimes later the bachelor degree condition was removed through an amendment,” it said. The petition said that now even illiterate persons can contest elections. “This amendment was aimed at bringing back the moneyed and hereditary politicians to the assemblies,” it said.

Besides, the writ stated that removal of bachelors’ condition was mala fide. “Since the literacy ratio has increased; therefore, the doctorate or masters degree should be made mandatory for contesting elections for assemblies,” it said.

The writ petition said since the legislation is mostly in English; therefore, they were neither discussed at house floors nor amendments are proposed to them. “This has distributed the country’s system,” the petitioner said.

Besides, lawmakers take money from NGOs to move bills in the house, which are then passed as well, it said.

The petitioner also said that ministerial portfolios should only be given to the lawmakers having relevant education like health, law, agriculture and education.

“Those members not having relevant qualification or experience should not be made ministers,” it added.