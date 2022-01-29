Wasim Sajjad

Peshawar High Court has directed for setting up mechanisms for blocking of violators uploading indecent and vulgar material on TikTok and other similar applications.

In its written order during the hearing of a case related to obscene material on TikTok, the court also directed that the filtering of the immoral and vulgar content on TikTok should be a continuous exercise.

The order stated that the immoral content uploaded to Tik Tok was negatively impacting the youth and should immediately be stopped.

“We certainly appreciated the exercise undertaken by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority which reflects the headway and progress made in this case,” the order said.

However, the court pointed out that while PTA has continued with its exercise in such stopping objectionable content, the violators were not being punished. “That is how they still continue to upload such indecent material on TikTok,” it said.

PTA action to control immoral content on TikTok

PTA submitted a report with the court, which stated that a total of over 28 million videos were deleted in 2021. On the other hand, 1.4 million accounts were also blocked for violation of community guidelines.

TikTok users are confused over PTA actions.

On the other hand, TikTok users are confused about the content that is treated as immoral and removed from the platform on PTA orders.

Advocate Jabir Khan, a lawyer told TNN that the PTA has been given unlimited powers to remove content or block accounts. He said that it was difficult to know under what category the authority removes the content.

Mr. Jabir said that the PTA was not regularizing the content, but it is aimed to censoring the content through the authorities. He added that it is beyond understanding how and under what category the PTA removes the content or blocks an account.

PTA had banned the TikTok app in July last year in response to which the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to present the case in the federal cabinet. The cabinet approved of the ban on the TikTok app at that time.

However, the app was unbanned after it assured of the regulation of immoral content on its platform.